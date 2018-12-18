SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A suspected terrorist was captured on camera explaining his plan for a series of attacks in the San Francisco Bay area.
Newly released FBI surveillance video shows chilling admissions made by Amer Al Haggagi who was on camera with an undercover FBI agent that he thought was going to aid him in his plans.
He describes ambitions to unleash terror in California in the name of the Islamic state.
An FBI investigation began on Al Haggagi in 2016 after some of his online conversations were flagged.
He was arrested in 2016 for identity theft.
Al Hagaggi was sentenced Monday in federal court in San Francisco after pleading guilty for his role in plotting terror attacks.
He faces up to 47 years in federal prison.