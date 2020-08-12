Survey find that pets increase mood more than significant others during quarantine

Many pet owners have realized just how much joy their pet brings to their life after spending the last few months quarantined with them. A new survey actually shows that some people would choose their pet over their significant other if they had to stay home again.
Nearly 1,400 adults were surveyed and when asked which companion to quarantine with, 44% of women chose their pet. On the other hand, nearly half of men chose their significant other.
83% said that spending time with their pet improved their mood more than spending time with a significant other. More than half said they'll feel guilty for leaving their pets at home when they go to work or are away from home.
