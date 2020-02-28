Nearly 40 percent of Americans are avoiding Corona beer amid the deadly outbreak of COVID-19, according to a survey.
The survey, conducted by 5W Public Relations, found that 38 percent of beer drinkers insisted they wouldn't, under any circumstances, buy the beer.
"There is no question that Corona beer is suffering because of the coronavirus," 5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian is quoted as saying by The New York Post.
Aside from the name, there is no known connection between the beer and the virus. But Torossian emphasized how important the name is to the product's branding.
In the survey, 14 percent of respondents who said they regularly drink Corona beer admitted they wouldn't order it in public.
The survey was conducted on a group of 737 American beer drinkers.
