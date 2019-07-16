Spokane has cracked the list as one of the top destinations in the U.S. for a quick getaway.
Hotwire released it's list of "America's Best Cities for a Quickie," with Spokane ranking No. 10 in the category of "Small-Town Favorites."
The study analyzes over 10,000 data points across 250 cities while weighing factors important to a spontaneous, 2-3 night trip. Such factors include bang for your buck (value), ease of arrival (convenience) and things to do (leisure).
Spokane joined the likes of Orlando (No. 1), Boise (No. 3) and Reno (No. 5) in the Small-Town Favorite category, based on cities with populations between 150,000 and 299,999. The Lilac City registered a score of 125.42, scoring a 9 in value, 8 in convenience and 6 in leisure.
The value category includes factors like hotel demand and rates and airfare prices. The convenience category includes elements like flight and drive times as well as distances from airport to city centers or downtown. Number of bars/restaurants, things to do and least number of rainy days factor into the leisure category, which accounts for 60 percent of the survey compared to 20 for both value and convenience.
"Now more than ever, consumers crave quick, bite-sized experiences to keep up with their fast-paced lifestyles, and travel is no exception, the study reads. "According to a new survey by Hotwire, nearly all Americans (90%) prefer short trips to longer vacations. Millennials, in particular, are fueling the dramatic rise of this quick getaway trend with spontaneous, 2-3 night 'quickies.'
"Hotwire wants to make it easy for anyone to take an unexpected trip, which is why the experts in last-minute travel ranked the country’s best cities to make it a quickie ... getaway, that is!"
Coupled with the study, Hotwire collaborated with all the cities featured to create custom "quickie" itineraries.
For Spokane, the itinerary featured "hidden gems" like Manito Park, Kendall Yards Night Market and Riverfront Park. Along with that, they include various things to do, eating/drinking experiences, tips and fun facts.
In the other three city-population categories, Las Vegas topped the list of Major Metropolises (600,000+), Atlanta ranked first on Mid-Size Must-Sees (300,000-599,999) and Newport Beach (Calif.) grabbed the top spot on Itty-Bitty Cities (<150,000).