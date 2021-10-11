SEATTLE, Wash. - A survey taken in Washington State hospitals is showing increased levels of healthcare worker vaccination with an overall rate of 88% fully vaccinated.
The deadline for healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated is Oct. 18. The majority of Washington health care workers are in compliance with the remaining 12% being a mix of partially vaccinated, exempt or choosing not to receive the vaccine.
“Washington hospitals continue to urge their staff to get vital COVID-19 vaccines. We are pleased that most hospitals and health systems have achieved a high rate of vaccination, which will allow patients to continue to access life-saving care across Washington State,” Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association said. “We know there will be some impacts on services, and we will continue to support hospitals and health systems in navigating the vaccine requirement.”
Several hospitals have reported the impact on staffing has forced them to reduce or consolidate certain services.
“It is clear that staffing remains constrained across the health care system and the loss of staff will have an impact on patients, including continued delays for less urgent procedures and longer waits for outpatient appointments,” Sauer said.
The survey was conducted by the Washington State Hospital Association following Oct. 4.