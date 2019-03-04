“Stop wherever you are, get to a safe place right there and just hug a tree, hug a bench and wait right there,” Humboldt County, California Sheriff William Honsal said.
It’s a miracle that two northern California girls are alive after surviving over 40 hours in the wilderness.
Authorities told local media Caroline and Leia Carrico had 4H training, which may have played a role in their survival.
The two girls were found next to a huckleberry bush cold, but alive.
Authorities believe the girls went for a hike and got lost.
Fortunately, this was California, and overnight temperatures didn’t get too far below freezing.
But in the Inland Northwest, when the temperatures are in the teens or worse, knowledge is power.
“If you're going out to adventure in the woods is letting your parents know where you're going, what you're doing, but being dressed warm because hypothermia can set in so quick,” Chris Larson said.
Larson is a deputy fire marshal with Northern Lakes Fire.
He says having water and snacks are basic survival skills that people shouldn’t leave home without.
But one thing people may not know is what type of clothing to wear if they do go out in the mountains.
Larson says to wear extra layers and wool clothing.
“A change of clothes too if you do get wet, you'll be able to change, get out of those wet clothes," Larson said, “that's so important and make sure that you stay dry, staying dry is going to keep you alive."
Larson also says to have a cell phone or an emergency radio handy if you find yourself in a spot with no cell service.
Fortunately, there’s an acronym to help your kids remember what to do if they get lost; it’s STOP.
Sit down, think, observe your surroundings, and plan.