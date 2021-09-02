Those affected by the Browne's Addition fires were left with nothing. Adding insult to injury, one man had the wheels stolen off of his burned car.
Darrin Haman said the fence that was installed to prevent people from entering and interfering during the investigation made it so his car couldn't be towed soon after the fire.
Yet it didn't deter someone from getting over the fence, jacking up his car, taking the wheels off, and getting them out in the middle of the night by a busy street.
"It's just surreal," Haman said.
Haman thinks this is directly related to a rise in crime and drug use he's noticed over the just two and a half years at his apartment in Browne's Addition.
"I don't have any animus towards people that are homeless," Haman continued. "I know a lot of it is opioid addiction, but with that addiction comes an immense amount of crime, and people are suffering from that."
Haman said he and other residents don't have all the answers, but are willing to talk to city leadership to come up with potential solutions.
"I feel like this neighborhood is going to get so overwhelmed that people are going to stop moving here, and that's a bad thing because it is a great neighborhood," he said.
He's on the back end of the Red Cross assistance he's received for medical expenses and food. He hasn't begun to search for permanent housing because of the tight market and rent increases.
"As far as a place to live, I'm actually living with my father," said Haman. "At 53 I'm having to live with my father again, but I'm grateful. I'm very grateful for that."
He's also grateful for the outpouring of support Spokane's showed he and others affected by the fire.
"I pray for this neighborhood. I hope that it continues to flourish and be Spokane's first neighborhood, that's one of the greatest neighborhoods in one of the greatest cities in America in my opinion," Haman said. "I love it here. I could live anywhere, and I choose to live in Spokane. I just hope we don't go down the rabbit hole of what other big cities have gone down."
Haman was able to get in touch with his insurance and get his car towed yesterday, hours before a good samaritan called KHQ and offered to do it for free. He said it's just another example of Spokane wrapping its arms around its own.