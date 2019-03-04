Survivor of 1983 Spokane kidnapping: "Somehow I was spared"

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Admitted Spokane murderer and child abductor, Arbie D. Williams, has a parole hearing set for April. If the parole board finds him fit for release, he could be out as early as July. Survivors are now pleading with the community for support to keep him behind bars.
The family of murder victim Linda Strait received the notice earlier this month saying in part, "I am writing to inform you about a parole hearing that will be held for this offender (Arbie Williams) in the near future. This hearing has been tentatively scheduled for the April 10th, 2019 docket. As a victim or survivor of this crime, you have a right to make a statement to the Board, but you are not required to do so." Two little girls Williams was convicted of kidnapping in the months following Linda's murder, also received the letter notifying them of his potential release.
Deputies arrested Williams 24 years after they say he abducted, raped and strangled the teen. His DNA was found near her remains.
Linda's family went more than 20 years without justice. But during that time, technology was advancing. A pillow case with semen on it was found near Linda's body. The sample was sent back to the crime lab, and confirmed Arbie Williams was her killer.
Williams was a stranger to Linda's family. They had never heard of him, but law enforcement certainly had.
Willams was in prison for kidnapping two little eight-year-old girls from Trentwood Elementary.
Both of those little girls survived. For the first time, one of them is speaking out about what happened to her on that awful May afternoon.
"My friend and I were playing at Trent Elementary where were went to school," Shelby Phillips said. "We were playing on the toys and monkey bars, and noticed a man walking around."
Shelby said he told the girls he couldn't find his puppy and was also searching for his keys. She says she and her friend were weary, but then he said something that changed everything.
"He told us that he was a teacher's husband who worked at our school," she said. "Instantly, I trusted him because if he was her husband, I felt like it was okay."
The girls got closer to Williams. They agreed to help him search for his puppy.
"He then opened the door and shoved us both in the front seat and on the floorboard," she said. "He then drove off, but kept repeating that he was going to take us home soon."
Shelby says they drove for hours, until it got dark.
"I was petrified," she said. "I watched him smoke cigarettes. The scenery quickly became unfamiliar to me. I had no idea where we were when he finally stopped driving."
Right when the car stopped, Shelby said Williams ordered them to take their clothes off.
"I saw it was dusk, and we were in a very rural, wooded area on a logging road," she said. "There were no houses or signs of anyone. After we both took our clothing off, I was told to get into the front seat. My friend was told to get onto the back seat."
The other victim was then sexually assaulted.
"I could no longer process the horrors of what I was seeing in the back seat, the crying, the screaming," she said. "I turned around and looked out the front window. It was then that I noticed that he had left the driver's side door open. Without thinking, I kicked it open as hard as I could and I ran as fast as I could into the dark woods."
She isn't sure how long she ran for. It felt like hours. She was naked, alone, and in the middle of nowhere. She eventually found a home and asked for help.
"But they didn't have a phone," she said.
The mother of the household drove to get help. Shelby remembers trembling in the fetal position, waiting for Williams to find her.
Instead, deputies came. The next day, she learned her friend had also survived. Reports state her friend was not only sexually assaulted, but strangled. Williams dumped her, and as soon as he was gone, she too ran for help.
The little girls, just eight-years-old, helped deputies track down Williams. They identified him in a line-up, and he was sent to prison. Just as he was wrapping up that sentence, deputies tied him to the murder of Linda Strait.
"I felt numb," Shelby said. "I also felt relief that he would not be getting out of jail. I felt sorrow for her family who had to wait so long for justice, and honestly, I felt so fortunate that somehow I had managed to escape the same fate as Linda. I believe he meant to kill my friend and me that day. Somehow, I was spared."
Shelby went years not talking about this. She wasn't ready. It was just too painful.
"For many years I pretended that this just never happened to me," she said. "I didn't talk about it. I've tried not to think about it. When I became a parent it was clear that this had an effect on me, more than I had ever wanted to admit."
Shelby reached out to KHQ after seeing a story about Williams possible early release. She wanted to voice her support for the family of Linda Strait and encourage others to reach others to help keep Williams behind bars.
"I want to protect others," she said. "This crime occurred a very long time ago. A lot of the details have never been released and absolutely have not been talked about publically. This person is dangerous. I don't want any other 15 or eight-year-old girls terrorized, raped or murdered."
Like Linda's family, Shelby is also urging anyone touched by this story to write a letter to the board reviewing William's sentence.
"He took away my innocence and childhood," she said.
For information on how you can help, visit this website Justice for Linda Strait