Survivors of Freeman High School shooting face another delay in Caleb Sharpe's prosecution

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's another delay in the prosecution of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe.
Survivors and loved ones received a notice that Sharpe's sentencing hearing would be pushed back from the start of June, to an undetermined date, because of a civil jury trial.
The shooting happened in 2017 at Freeman High School and left one student killed and three others injured. Sharpe opened fire down a hallway.
Sharpe's trial was originally pushed back while county prosecutors decided whether to try him as an adult, and then again when the defense accused presiding judge Michael Price of being impartial.
It's been delayed an additional three times due to the pandemic and a change of council, leaving family members and survivors like Ryan Hicks frozen in a past they want to move on from.
KHQ's Sean Owsley spoke with Hicks on Zoom to get her perspective on the delays and wanting to put the past behind her.