Susan B. Anthony's gravestone is covered in "I Voted" stickers just one week before the U.S. general election. Early voters have been stopping by Rochester's Mount Hope Cemetery to pay tribute the Anthony, who was a powerhouse in the women's suffrage movement.
During the pandemic, plexiglass has been put over the gravestone, to allow for easier cleaning and to protect it from damage when the stickers are taken off.
Special plans are in place to make sure there's plenty of social distancing on Election Day, when people usually make a trip to the gravesite.
