SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is behind bars and facing charges after allegedly kicking down a door at a home on the 1800 block of West College Avenue.
According to Spokane Police, a family was sitting in their living room when they heard a noise at the front door. The woman got up and saw a metal bar pass through the door jamb and the door immediately come crashing open hitting her.
The woman's husband yelled at the suspect who ran from the scene. The husband then chased him and last saw him in the caged walking area on Maple Street Bridge.
SPD was able to locate the suspect, 36-year-old Kalen Hendricks, on Maple Street Bridge based off the description the victims gave.
SPD said Hendrick had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender. He admitted to breaking into the home on West College Avenue.
A pair of scissors, a knife and a metal bar were found in his possession.
He was arrested for first degree burglary and booked into Spokane County Jail.
