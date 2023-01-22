SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane.
According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Humphreys said two victims were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed. The juvenile suspect was booked on first-degree assault.
Officers are still investigating the circumstances, but at this point it doesn't appear to be a random attack.