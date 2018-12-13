Handcuffs

LACROSSE, Wash. - One man has been arrested after an assault involving a knife in Lacrosse.

Whitman County Deputies responded to Crystal Avenue on Wednesday and found two neighbors having a verbal altercation in the street. 

During the altercation, one of the participants took a knife from his pocket and started swinging it at the victim. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Jeff Marshall of Lacrosse for 1st degree assault and booked him into the Whitman County Jail. 

Marshall will make his first court appearance on Thursday. 

KHQ Local News Web Producer

