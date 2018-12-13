LACROSSE, Wash. - One man has been arrested after an assault involving a knife in Lacrosse.
Whitman County Deputies responded to Crystal Avenue on Wednesday and found two neighbors having a verbal altercation in the street.
During the altercation, one of the participants took a knife from his pocket and started swinging it at the victim. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrested 52-year-old Jeff Marshall of Lacrosse for 1st degree assault and booked him into the Whitman County Jail.
Marshall will make his first court appearance on Thursday.