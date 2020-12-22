SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Tuesday, Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man who had attempted to break into a ground floor window of an occupied hotel room at the Comfort Inn in Spokane Valley.
The suspect had a full sized hammer and box cutter concealed when he was arrested. He was booked into jail for residential burglary.
The victim in the hotel alerted the front desk clerk of the attempted burglary before chasing the burglar outside the hotel. During the chase, the victim saw a patrol car and notified the officer of the incident. The officer responded via radio dispatch.
Within minutes, officers located the suspect, now identified as Alfred L. Chavez Jr., and searched him. Officers found the hammer and box cutter during the search and when asked what they were for, Chavez replied "protection".
Chavez was detained for questioning and was later identified by the victim. The victim told the officers he wished to press charges against Chavez, who he said did not have permission to enter his room.
The victim claimed he was in his hotel room watching TV when he heard the window being thrust open behind him. He said he grabbed a bat for protection and Chavez said "I'm sorry" as he began to walk away. The victim confronted Chavez in the parking lot, saying he was supposed to meet someone. As Chavez walked away, the victim followed him and reported him to the nearby deputies.
Chavez told authorities he was there to meet a girl he knew who was dealing with a difficult breakup. When asked why he didn't just knock, Chavez replied “because I did not think they would let me in.” When asked if his fingerprint would be found on the window, he said, “No, because I wear gloves.”
Chavez was arrested for 2nd degree residential burglary and was also found in position of a flashlight, a rock, glass pipes, and electrical tape.
Chavez was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the noted felony charge.
