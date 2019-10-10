Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened overnight near Hillyard.
Desean Weeks was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.
The crash occurred late Wednesday night at Crestline and Wellesley. It involved an SUV that hit a man on a Lime scooter, which resulted in the death of the scooter rider.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run overnight Thursday.
It happened at N Crestline St and E Wellesley Ave between an SUV and a pedestrian. The man who was struck by the SUV succumbed to his injuries on scene. Major Crimes Collision Investigators were called to the scene due to the serious nature of the crime.
The possible suspect vehicle was located a short while later at N Pittsburgh and E Empire Ave. The suspect's vehicle appeared to have rolled over after fleeing the scene of the fatality.
The man was described as a Native American male with shoulder length black hair and wearing darker clothing with possibly a red flannel jacket. Spokane Police Officers in the area were on a perimeter and are working multiple K9s in an attempt to track down the suspect driver. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Air 1 helicopter has also been called in to check the area.
This investigation is in the preliminary stages and will take a few hours. E Wellesley from N Napa St to N Crestline will be shut down for some time. Citizens traveling in the area will want to look for alternative routes. If you witnessed this incident or have any information, you are requested to call crime check at 509-456-2233. Please reference case 2019-20193476.
