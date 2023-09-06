Downtown Spokane Shooting 2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting near South Stevens Road and West Railroad Alley Thursday night .

According to the Spokane Police Department, an officer heard a gunshot in a nearby parking lot. SPD says a woman came running out of the lot, saying a man tried to shoot her.

Police say they don't know exactly what happened but did find two shell casings in the area. A suspect has been taken into custody and SPD seized their car. Police also requested a search warrant for the vehicle.

No one was injured in this shooting and police will release more information as they continue investigating.

