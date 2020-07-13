SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was arrested after reportedly threatening and chasing three people around a Spokane Valley parking lot with a knife.
The victims said they had been standing in the parking lot when they saw a man yelling and waving a knife around. He then reportedly charged toward the victims yelling "I'm going to stab you in the chest!"
One woman got into her car with her infant as the man chased two other victims. All three victims said they'd feared for their lives.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies responded to the 10400 block of E. Sprague Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Sheldon Brown, was said to be armed with a knife.
Deputies arriving at the scene learned Brown had run south across Sprague. Brown was eventually found on the south side of a U-Haul. He followed commands and was safely taken into custody.
Brown was booked into the Spokane County Jail for three counts of second-degree assault and his bond was set at $100,000.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.