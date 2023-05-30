SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Sunday night in Spokane Valley. A suspect is now in custody.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported vehicle/pedestrian injury collision on 3400 block of S. Bowdish Road, the caller stating that the pedestrian was hit by possibly two vehicles.
When deputies arrived, one vehicle fled while the second vehicle stopped and remained at the scene.
Spokane Valley Fire personnel located the female victim who suffered severe and potentially life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for additional care.
At the scene, investigators identified some of the debris from the crash likely belonged to a 2016 or newer Toyota Tacoma pickup.
On May 29, Spokane Regional Communications (SREC) received a call from a male reporting his 2022 Toyota Tacoma had been hit at 11300 block of E. 29th Avenue. The address was close to the original hit-and-run location and the description of the newly reported vehicle matched the description of the pickup that initially hit the pedestrian.
The suspect was identified as a 58-year-old man. When deputies showed up the house, the damage observed to the passenger’s side mirror and the missing chrome mirror cover appeared to match the one recovered at the scene.
Deputies asked the suspect if he thinks his truck was involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier in the evening on S. Bowdish.
He responded, “I would be surprised. I might have hit someone and not known.” He stated that he does a lot of driving and had been driving around earlier but couldn’t say where or when.
The suspect agreed to a voluntary preliminary breath test. The test showed a result of approximately twice the legal limit.
He has been transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run.
As of this morning, the victim remains hospitalized in serious condition. This remains an active investigation.