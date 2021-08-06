Suspect arrested after standoff with Spokane Police, local pool evacuated

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. -- A man was arrested Friday morning after a brief standoff with Spokane Police that forced a nearby pool to evacuate.
The standoff took place at the Liberty Lake Park softball field in East Central Spokane after SPD received numerous reports of a man making threats on several occasions.
The first call reported seeing a man running through traffic on I-90. A second call reported a man trying to light fires near 5th and Hartson. Another call reported a man ripping up sprinklers at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Newark.
SPD identified the man as Edmond Ling and developed probable cause to arrest him for being an imminent threat to the community, as well as a domestic violence protection order.
When officers arrived at the park to arrest Ling, they found him swinging rebar at trees. He then ran and climbed the backstop fence at the softball field and would not respond to the officers' directions to come down and surrender.
SPD called in hostage and K9 units to assist in the arrest. Due to the fact that the park was busy with families and children, including a nearby swimming pool, SPD ordered an evacuation of the pool and a shelter in place for the area.
Eventually, Ling climbed down from the fence and sat on a park bench. When officers approached him he got up and ran back towards the fence. Officers deployed the K9 unit and Ling was stopped before he could reach the fence.
SPD successfully arrested Ling and provided medical aid to his ankle, which was injured during the incident. Ling is charged with 3rd degree maicious mischief, reckless burning, and violation of a DV protection order.
SPD says Ling has had numerous encounters with SPD involving standoffs where he attempted to light fires and refused to surrender. He has 3 felony convictions including two 3rd degree assaults and one harassment/threat to kill. He also has a prior gross misdemeanor conviction for reckless burning.