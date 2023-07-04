SPOKANE, Wash. — After an hours-long SWAT standoff near Rogers High School, the suspect has been detained.

The Spokane Police Department were called to a residence near E. Broad and N. Morton Ave. 

A SWAT situation on Morton Ave. near Rogers High School has closed roads into the area. Drivers should be prepared to detour on Morton from Wabash to Wellesley, and on Broad from Perry to Nevada. 

Police were calling out on their speakers to the suspect, telling him that they have a search warrant and need to look inside.

Drones were circling the area and even went into the house to try and get the suspect out. 

After an hours-long SWAT standoff near Rogers High School, the suspect has been detained. The suspect exited the back of the home where police were able to detain him. Before the suspect was in custody, police said that he was under arrest. 

Before the arrest, the suspect threw something towards the officers, with a loud popping noise following.

Around 12:30 p.m. the suspect was detained at the back of the home. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

