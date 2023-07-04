SPOKANE, Wash. — After an hours-long SWAT standoff near Rogers High School, the suspect has been detained.
The Spokane Police Department were called to a residence near E. Broad and N. Morton Ave.
Police were calling out on their speakers to the suspect, telling him that they have a search warrant and need to look inside.
Drones were circling the area and even went into the house to try and get the suspect out.
Before the arrest, the suspect threw something towards the officers, with a loud popping noise following.
Around 12:30 p.m. the suspect was detained at the back of the home.
The incident is still under investigation.