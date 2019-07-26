SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested after a teenager in Spokane Valley was robbed at gunpoint last week.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Isaac Ott was found and arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1700 block of E. Sanson Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Ott was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery and a Washington State Department of Corrections Hold.
Several additional people were detained Friday. Three were arrested on unrelated active warrants and the others were released without charges.
On Wednesday, July 17, a teenage boy told police the driver of a Honda CRV asked to borrow his cellphone. When the driver had the phone, the passenger reportedly produced a small, silver handgun.
The teenager told police the passenger of the car fired the weapon once as the driver drove off.
Major Crimes detectives along with Spokane County Sheriff's SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force contributed to the execution of the warrant.
The investigation continues to be active and ongoing.