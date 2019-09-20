Update: Police say a suspect is in custody after making a threat towards the Reardan-Edwall School District that prompted a lockout Friday morning.
Reardan Police say 18-year-old Braden Thorpe was arrested in Reardan on Friday. He was booked into Lincoln County Jail for felony harassment.
Update: A lockout at the Reardan-Edwall School District has been lifted Friday morning.
A suspect has been identified that made a threat towards the school Thursday night, but they were not located in Reardan.
Authorities are searching for the suspect in Spokane County, and are determining whether an arrest will be necessary.
Previous coverage: Reardan-Edwall School District is on a lockout Friday morning as police investigate a threat and search for a suspect.
The schools are going through normal operations but the building is locked and secured as the threat is investigated. All students are reported safe.
Thursday night, Reardan Police says a student was threatened by someone at a football game. The threat was reported Friday by the Reardan student.
Police are searching for a suspect, who is not from Reardan but they say is in town visiting family.
Police don't believe the suspect is in town, but are searching the area for him.
The campus will be reopened if they are unable to locate the suspect.