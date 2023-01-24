SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday.
According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
One victim says Toombs approached her while she was walking to her car. He was acting erratic, calling her names and racial slurs. Toombs threw a phone charger at her while telling her she was going to be his girlfriend. When her two coworkers came out to help her, Toombs turned his attention to them and continued his erratic behavior saying, “I’m going to come back and kill you!”
When SCSO deputies arrived on scene, they saw Toombs yelling at people on the sidewalk in a “fighting type stance.”
Toombs has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on three counts of felony harassment.