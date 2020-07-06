SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested and detectives are continuing to investigate after the murder of a homeless man at a camp near Mead.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2300 block of E. Farwell Road on the night of Sunday, July 4, after a caller said he discovered his friend had passed away in a tent in the woods.
The caller waited by the roadway and walked first responders to the location. Medics checked the 41-year-old victim and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Major Crimes detectives responded to continue the investigation. It was eventually determined that the man appeared to have died due to blunt force trauma as the result of a dispute/theft.
A suspect, 37-year-old Robert Tolliver, was identified and later found at a different homeless camp in the 11600 block of N. Newport Highway where he was arrested without incident.
Tolliver was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder.
The Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim when appropriate. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine what led to the victim's death.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
