SPOKANE, Wash. — Planes returned to the air Wednesday evening at the Spokane International Airport after a plane diverted due to a bomb threat caused several delays and diversions. A man was taken into custody in connection to the threats.
According to Todd Woodard, a spokesperson for the Spokane International Airport, a plane on its way to Seattle from Atlanta landed in Spokane at 5:15 p.m. The airport then grounded all flights, and inbound flights were diverted to other airports.
In a statement, Alaska Airlines said a "male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft," as well as to a flight attendant, forcing the airline to divert the flight to Spokane as a precaution.
Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, confirmed the Explosives Disposal Unit, commonly known as the bomb squad, responded to the scene to investigate the threat.
All passengers and crew members were evacuated before the bomb squad entered the plane. Alaska Airlines reported there were 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.
As flights started getting off the ground again Wednesday night, it wasn't clear when those aboard would make it to Seattle, however the airline did commit to getting them there "as quickly as possible."
As of 8 p.m., it was not clear if any threats were corroborated. Humphreys said she could not comment on the matter as it is in the jurisdiction of airport police and the FBI. Woodard did not respond to multiple calls, texts and emails, while a spokesperson for the FBI said the agency is still working to figure out what happened.