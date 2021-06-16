GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - A DNA test led investigators to find a rape cold case suspect 18 years later, and the suspect may also be linked to the murder of Lindsey Baum.
On Tuesday, the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office arrested Paul Bieker of Enumclaw for a 2003 kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl.
The 17-year-old girl was abducted on Church Road in McCleary.
The suspect bound the female and loaded her into her own vehicle.
The teen was taken to an undisclosed location and sexually assaulted. After sexually assaulting the female the suspect drove her to a location near McCleary and left her in the vehicle.
The victim was able to free herself and she returned to her residence where the kidnapping and assault were reported to her father who immediately called 911.
She was taken to a hospital where investigators collected DNA.
The suspect’s DNA profile was entered into the nationwide criminal database and it was not linked to a known person in the database.
Grays Harbor Prosecuting Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for an unknown person in 2010 based on the DNA profile developed from the sample obtained from the victim.
Ten years later in 2020, a new test led to a short list of suspects.
Investigators learned that Paul Beiker lived in McCleary in 2003 at a residence not far from the victim’s residence. They also were able to identify more circumstantial evidence that linked Beiker to the crime.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.
Due to the nature and circumstances of the crime, investigators are also looking into investigators are also looking into the kidnapping and murder case of Lindsey Baum.
Baum was 10-years-old when she vanished on June 26, 2009, in the city of McCleary. She was going to walk four blocks from her house to a friend's home but never arrived.
Her remains were found in a remote area of Kittitas County.
If anyone has any information that may be helpful in either of these cases you can call the Lindsey Baum tip line 360-964-1799 or email baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.