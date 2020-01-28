SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run that happened back on January 6, after authorities saw him in court on an unrelated matter.
At approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday, January 28, a detective and a deputy prosecuting attorney saw 34-year-old Nicholas Kenneth Wesbrooks in court for a DUI, according to authorities.
The detective had probable cause to arrest Wesbrooks for his involvement in the fatal hit and run near Spokane Falls Blvd. and Hamilton St. He was taken into custody in connection with the crash.
Additional evidence was collected and Wesbrooks was booked into jail.
