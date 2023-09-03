SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested and identified in connection to a deadly shooting as 46-year-old Jason S. Barton.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, Major Crimes Detectives located Barton at his home in the 2300 block of North Hutchinson and took him into custody without incident.
Barton was then transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder.
On Saturday, September 2, around 3:30 p.m., Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies responded to a report of an injured male in the 2200 block on North Argonne. The caller stated the male was bleeding from the chest, and had just walked into the lobby of a Jack in the Box.
Spokane Valley Deputies, Spokane County Deputies, and Spokane Valley Fire personnel arrived on scene and provided medical care, including CPR. Unfortunately, the adult male died at the scene.
It will now be up to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office to release the name of the victim, along with his cause and manner of death.
