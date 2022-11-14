SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane.
After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
Investigators determined probably cause to arrest 55-year-old Sammie Gilmore, Jr. as the suspect. The Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT took Gilmore into custody on Friday, Nov. 11 without incident. A firearm was also recovered during the arrest.
Gilmore was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has seven felony conviction, including second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Last updated on Nov. 14 at 8:40 p.m.
