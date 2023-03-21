Urbano-Vazquez is set to stand trial for the murder of Sharon Van Gilder, a Washington native and mother of two. She was found dead and unclothed on the side of the road in March 2002 in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - A cold case from 21 years ago is closer to being solved after FBI agents arrested a suspect for multiple rapes and a murder in Tacoma in 2002. 

Miguel Urbano-Vazquez was arrested on March 14 after being extradited from Mexico, where he fled following his suspected crimes.
 
Urbano-Vazquez is set to stand trial for the murder of Sharon Van Gilder, a Washington native and mother of two. She was found dead and unclothed on the side of the road in March 2002 near the 15600 block of east 74th Ave.
 
Detectives initially struggled to make headway in the case, as there was no evidence at the scene and no marks on the victim's body. However, witnesses told them Van Gilder was last seen leaving a bar with Urbano-Vazquez. 
 
In 2012, three rapes were discovered by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and linked to the ongoing Van Gilder murder investigation using DNA evidence. In 2019, the FBI was able to locate Urbano-Vazquez, initiating a yearslong extradition process with help of Mexican law enforcement. 
 
For the Pierce County Cold Case Unit, the arrest marks the end of a frustrating investigation spanning more than two decades and will be the first step in providing justice for the victims of a violent series of local crimes, including Sharon Van Gilder. 

