SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of shooting into a crowd of people outside a downtown bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
On Aug. 14, the suspect, 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, allegedly shot a man and a boy who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SCSO said the case arose out of an argument that escalated to violence.
SCSO detectives believed the shooting was connected to an ongoing investigation into other violent crimes involving multiple suspects. Detectives contacted detectives with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) in September and requested to take the lead in the investigation in this shooting.
Detectives with SCSO found probably cause to charge him with multiple felonies, including assault, unlawful possession of a firearm. SCSO obtained a warrant for Bigleggins' arrest.
Bigleggins was arrested on Oct. 21 by U.S. Marshals at an apartment in the 900 block of South Pines. At the time of his arrest, Bigleggins was armed with a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.
Major Crimes Detectives arrived at the location and served a search warrant as part of this investigation. Bigleggins was then booked into the Spokane County Jail for the original charges.
After checking this pistol Bigleggins had in his possession at the time of his arrest, Detectives learned it was reported stolen. On Oct. 25, felony charges of for possessing the stolen weapon were added.
As of Oct. 28, Bigleggins remained in jail with a total bond amount of $450,000.
If you have information regarding Bigleggins, you're asked to call Major Crimes Detective Bohanek at (509) 477-3223.