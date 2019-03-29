SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was arrested for the robbery of a Spokane Valley Subway has now been charged for the robbery of a Chattaroy Quick Stop last February.
Matthew Gardner, 34, was charged with first degree robbery and second degree assault for the robbery at the Quick Stop on February 17.
Gardner was initially arrested on March 26 for separate charges for the robbery of a Spokane Valley Subway on March 1. He was still in custody with a bond of $150,00 at the time the new charges were added.