SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police (SPD) confirmed that a man has been arrested in association with the vandalism that occurred last week at the Temple Beth Shalom.
44-year-old Raymond Bryant was arrested on Thursday and charged with malicious harassment with hate bias and malicious mischief. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail after a nearly two-week search by the SPD.
This arrest comes shortly after the Temple Beth Shalom Synagogue was spray painted with swastikas and anti-sematic graffiti on Feb. 8. Security footage of the incident shows a man dressed in black clothes defacing the property.
Additionally, Bryant claimed responsibility for distributing anti-Semitic flyers across Spokane, including at the doorstep of KHQ.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said, “This action is reprehensible. There is no place for hate-mongering in our community. SPD takes this crime very seriously and is committed to doing everything possible to arrest the person or persons responsible. We will always stand with those who are the target of hate and bigotry.”
The investigation is still ongoing into the incident.
If anyone has any information that would assist in the investigation, Police are asking people to call Crime Check and (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2021-20021312.
