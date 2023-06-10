SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives say a 48-year-old man has been arrested following a homicide investigation at the Red Top Motel.
Investigators say the suspect was taken into custody around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on N. Waterworks Street.
The suspect is in the Spokane County Jail, charged with second degree murder.
Last Updated: June 11 at 9 a.m.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies responded to the reports of a dead man at the Red Top Motel on E. Trent Avenue.
When deputies arrived they located the man and immediately secured the scene. Major Crimes Detectives, Forensic Unit personnel, and additional crime scene units were requested.
Right now, detectives are waiting for a search warrant for the room and are expected to be there for several hours.
Anyone with information about this incident and what occurred is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 10084301.
Last Updated: June 10 at 7:40 p.m.
The Spokane Valley Police Department is on-scene of a homicide investigation at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley, the motel confirmed to NonStop Local.
The front desk assistant at the Red Top Motel told NonStop Local a 70-75 year-old male died Saturday Morning. We have reached out to authorities, no information has been confirmed at this time.
A NonStop Local crew member confirmed a forensic unit is on-scene. We are working to gather more information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.