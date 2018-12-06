SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting where three people were shot at Zip's in Cheney on October 27.
On November 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Ricketts obtained an arrest warrant for suspect, 21-year-old Kevin D. Clay of Kent WA.
The issued warrant charges Clay with three counts of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree, 3 counts of Assault in the 1st Degree, Drive by Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree.
The ATF Puget Sound Regional Crime Gun Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrested Clay on November 28 as he walked out of his residence to his vehicle.
Clay attempted to flee on foot from the Task Force Agents, but was quickly apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and booked into the King County Jail where he is currently being held on $500,000 bond.
Task Force Agents executed search warrants for Clay’s vehicle and residence after they were obtained. Agents recovered a .38 special pistol, 9mm ammunition, a cell phone and other items of evidence.
Clay is a convicted felon with previous conviction Robbery in 2nd Degree and is prohibited of possessing firearms/ammunition.
Due to the substantial threat to individual safety, threat to effective law enforcement and the possibility that disclosure could jeopardize the ongoing investigation, the affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrant was sealed by the issuing judge, and the disclosure of Clay’s arrest was not immediately publicly released.
The investigation is ongoing.