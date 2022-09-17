SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene.
Investigators determined it was not a random attack, and on Saturday, 30-year-old Ashley Garrity was arrested for second-degree murder.
Following information received by SPD regarding the suspect's whereabouts, patrol officers located Garrity near north Maple St. and west Maxwell Ave. Garrity attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended and arrested without further incident.
Garrity has six prior felony convictions, including offenses of assault, harassment, and possession of stolen property. She was booked into Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder with an outstanding warrant for assault.
Last updated: Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) there was a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex downtown late Tuesday evening near Division and 1st Avenue.
Despite life-saving efforts, an adult woman died. Right now, police have not released the name of the victim.
SPD said preliminary information makes them believe this was not a random attack, however details surrounding what led up to the stabbing are still unknown.
SPD is still investigating.