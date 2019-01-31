Suspect arrested in Perry District burglary is 24-time convicted felon

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, January 25, Lisa Wilson was at the store with her young daughter when men kicked in the back door of her Perry Street home in broad daylight.

"I don't want to think what would have happened if they were still there," Wilson said.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars in jewelry, electronics and a priceless family heirloom, Wilson's vintage engagement ring from the 1920s.

But an alert that came on Wilson's phone brought a break in the case. An iPad stolen in the burglary had been turned on, revealing a location, which Wilson immediately shared with detectives assigned to her case.

Wilson soon got pictures of property detectives were able to recover, including some jewelry, a handgun and her daughter's social security card. But unfortunately, no engagement ring.

Police arrested 38-year-old Donald Myhren, connecting him to the burglary thanks to evidence they collected. Surveillance cameras at the scene of the crime had also been able to get a good, clear look at his face.

Myhren has 24 felony convictions on his record, 16 of which are for residential burglary.

Knowing that, Wilson said criminals like Myhren need stiffer sentences.

"They know they're going to get out, so they keep committing crimes because there are no repercussions," she said.