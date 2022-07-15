SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police located a suspect who they say shot two teens during a large fight at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.
The following is a news release from Spokane Police:
On July 14, 2022 SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force located a suspect in a shooting at the sports complex and worked with law enforcement in Arkansas to arrest Jordan D. Genzlinger (25) of Spokane. Genzlinger is charged with two counts of Assualt 1st Degree, both Class A felonies, in the shooting that left two juveniles injured and is currently in jail in Lincoln, Arkansas. He will be extradited to Spokane for court proceedings. SPD Major Crimes detectives worked to identify the suspect and upon completion of their investigation developed probable cause to charge Genzlinger. See original media release below.