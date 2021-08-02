Vault police light image

UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:30 P.M

A suspect has been arrested on two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting two men near Moses Lake Saturday.

40-year-old Noe Pena was found was found walking on NE Road 18 with a firearm in his hand. Police detained him after receiving a call stating that two bodies were inside a garage on Road 18.

The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Epitacio Martinez-Molina and and his brother, 37-year-old Moises Martinez-Molina.

Pena is now lodged in Grant County Jail. His bail is set at $3 million.

UPDATE:

Grant County Sheriff's Office Kyle Foreman said there is no danger to the public and the person in custody is a suspect.

"Unlike on television dramas, major criminal investigations require a lot of time," GCSO said in a post.

GCSO said there will be more information available about the investigation on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies found two people dead on the 8000 block of NE Road 18 in Grant County when investigating a weapons offense.

They have a potential suspect in custody who their interviewing now.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

