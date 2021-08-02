UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:30 P.M
A suspect has been arrested on two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting two men near Moses Lake Saturday.
40-year-old Noe Pena was found was found walking on NE Road 18 with a firearm in his hand. Police detained him after receiving a call stating that two bodies were inside a garage on Road 18.
The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Epitacio Martinez-Molina and and his brother, 37-year-old Moises Martinez-Molina.
Pena is now lodged in Grant County Jail. His bail is set at $3 million.
UPDATE:
Grant County Sheriff's Office Kyle Foreman said there is no danger to the public and the person in custody is a suspect.
"Unlike on television dramas, major criminal investigations require a lot of time," GCSO said in a post.
GCSO said there will be more information available about the investigation on Sunday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies found two people dead on the 8000 block of NE Road 18 in Grant County when investigating a weapons offense.
They have a potential suspect in custody who their interviewing now.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.