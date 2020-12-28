LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a passerby found him inside a car with a gunshot wound.
According to the Chelan County Sherriff's Office, the victim was found inside a car in the City of Leavenworth Department of Transportation parking lot.
Witnesses said a small blue car was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed shortly after the victim was found.
As the victim was being transported by ambulance to the hospital the same small blue car began approaching, flashing its headlights at the ambulance.
Deputies advised the ambulance to pull over. Deputies were able to stop the blue car and interview the driver.
The blue car was impounded for a search warrant.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said they believe this was a targeted shooting and not a random incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.