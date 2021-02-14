Weather Alert

......MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...... .The next winter storm will bring widespread snow to the region tonight and Monday. Snow will linger in the Idaho Panhandle well into Tuesday. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations are expected across Southeastern Washington and the central Idaho Panhandle as well as the Cascade Crest. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions, especially during the Monday morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on winter driving conditions. These conditions may impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&