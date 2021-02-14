SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police arrested a man accused of carjacking a teenage girl in Browne’s Addition late Saturday. The suspect had only gotten out of jail for unrelated crimes minutes earlier.
Officers say the 16-year-old victim told them a stranger approached her and indicated he was armed. She said he demanded she give up her vehicle and took off with it.
SPD began canvassing the area and eventually located her stolen vehicle near Francis and Nevada. The man behind the wheel, 31-year-old Marcus Goodman, was identified as the suspect who robbed the teen.
Goodman had been released from jail on an unrelated felony at roughly 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Officers say within 20 minutes, he was allegedly robbing the young victim.
He is currently in jail on a robbery charge. The victim was not hurt in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.