SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown Spokane chocolate shop is hoping someone might be able to recognize the person they said broke in earlier this week.
Employees at Halletts Chocolate & Coffee didn't want to go on camera, but they told KHQ that the suspect broke in through the residential side of the building on Monday, January 27.
The suspect then stole an iPad, some chocolate and some ice cream bars, but they weren't able to find any money, according to Halletts.
They also said the suspect used a crowbar to get in, but didn't break any glass.
