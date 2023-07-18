SPOKANE, Wash. - The man suspected of stabbing two sleeping homeless men in downtown Spokane and a third in California is expected in court Tuesday for his first appearance, where he'll hear the charges against him and the judge will decide whether to set bail.
On June 30, police in California arrested 30-year-old Charles Nutter in Fort Bragg after felony warrants were issued by Spokane Police Department and Willits Police Department for the attempted murder of three homeless men.
According to affidavits filed by Spokane investigators, the first attack happened in downtown Spokane on May 26 at around 3:30 in the morning. A man was sleeping on his seated walker beneath the bus enclosure on Stevens St. between Sprague Ave. and Riverside Ave. when he woke to a sharp pain. Realizing he'd been stabbed, he ran from the area until he found someone to call 911.
Police arrived and began providing aid to the victim, while the witness who called for help told officers he'd seen the victim at the bus shelter a short time before he'd been approached, but he'd left the area soon after and didn't witness the stabbing. The victim's walker and jacket were collected as evidence.
The victim was transported with life-threatening injuries to the hospital. He had been stabbed twice, once to his shoulder and one to his chest, which punctured his lungs. In a follow-up with police at the hospital, he told police he'd been asleep until the stabbing, and he had no idea who stabbed him. He believed it was completely unprovoked.
Investigators were able to obtain security footage from a bank in the area with a view of the bus shelter.
Minutes before the attack, a man could be seen heading west on Stevens St. He made his way towards the shelter and continued on out of view behind an adjacent building. A minute later, he returned from behind the building and walked back and past the shelter again, standing on the south side of the enclosure for about 10 seconds. He then walked back toward the sleeping victim, stabbing him twice with no provocation. The suspect then walked briskly towards the buildings and out of camera view, while the victim fell to the ground, then ran from the shelter in search of help.
From the footage, investigators could not identify the suspect. However, they were able to determine he wore all dark clothing, possibly a hat, and had a backpack on. The also noted he was of medium build and walked with an obvious limp favoring his left side.
On June 8, less than two weeks after the assault on Stevens, police responded to reports of another stabbing, this time at the Jefferson Street Viaduct shortly before 2 a.m.
The first officer to arrive on scene saw the victim on the west side of the viaduct, flagging him over. He was holding a t-shirt to the left side of his neck and told the officer he'd been stabbed. At his feet was a small folding knife with a blade approximately 3 inches long. Blood was on the blade and on the sidewalk.
The victim told the officer he'd been asleep in his sleeping bag underneath the viaduct when an unknown man stabbed him in the neck before running from the area. He was unable to give further details on the suspect, just that he'd been a white man.
The victim was transported to hospital with a deep laceration to the right side of his neck, roughly an inch deep. Officers believed the injury may have been life-threatening, although the victim was discharged at a later date before investigators could speak to him while he was hospitalized.
A nearby apartment building did not capture the attack itself, however a suspect was seen running from the area where and when the stabbing happened. Investigators noted similarities between the suspect of the Jefferson and Stevens stabbings, notably the physical stature, limping gate, and dark clothing. The footage from the apartment building also showed the suspect in a black sweatshirt with a yellow emblem of some kind on the back, along with black or blue shoes with white soles.
Weeks later on June 29, SPD received a call from a woman who identified herself as the sister of Charles Nutter, whom she suspected of killing someone in Spokane.
The caller told police she had not personally spoken with her brother in years, but he'd been staying with a family member in Spokane.
Investigators then reached out to Nutter's family member, who agreed to speak with police, confirming he stayed with her after he was released from a North Caroline prison. She was aware he was involved in two stabbing incidents and implied she feared the defendant might cause harm to her and her family
She told them her nephew had moved to Spokane in May this year. He initially stayed at the Mission shelter but eventually moved into his family member's apartment in Browne's Addition. During that time, Nutter worked the late shift at the Perkins restaurant on Division St. After his shift, he'd either walk home or be given a ride from his boss.
On June 8, Nutter told his family member he'd been involved in a stabbing after a confrontation with a homeless person. A few days later while walking at a park, he told her he was involved in another stabbing of a homeless person downtown.
She told police her nephew had been acting strangely, and she began to worry about his behavior. She gave him funds to buy a bus ticket out of Spokane, and as far as she knew, he left for California on June 13.
His family member was able to describe what he'd been wearing in detail around the time of the incidents, including blue shoes with white soles and a black sweatshirt with a yellow print on it reading "Bud Wise" with a crest-like design on it. She noted the sweatshirt was hers and had been made by a former employer, with only around 50 sweatshirts ever made for the employees.
She was later shown the security footage recordings and was able to identify the suspect fleeing the Jefferson Street Viaduct as her nephew with 100 percent certainty. From the Stevens St. footage, she was 90 percent sure it was Nutter.
Given the testimony and evidence, police found probable cause to charge Nutter with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. A felony warrant for his arrest was issued, and police in California were notified in case they saw Nutter.
On June 29, Willits PD were called regarding a homeless man who was stabbed while sleeping near Main St. and east Van Ln. He was seriously injured in the attack and transported to hospital for treatment.
While investigating the incident, police were notified of the felony arrest warrant issued by SPD. They also obtained security footage from nearby and were able to match the distinct yellow emblem on the sweater of the suspect to that seen in the Jefferson Street Viaduct attack, in addition to other matching features.
Nutter was identified and arrested by Willits PD and charged with an additional count each of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice, to be released into the custody of SPD.
Nutter is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.