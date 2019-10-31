MOSES LAKE, Wash. - After fleeing from a Moses Lake Police officer, a suspect crashed into a power pole, bringing live lines down on the officer's patrol car.
On Tuesday, October 29, the officer had tried stopping 32-year-old James Milner on Patton Boulevard. Milner stopped briefly before allegedly saying, "I can't go back to jail," and fleeing from the stop.
The chase was short-lived however, as Milner tried turning onto Westover and his speed and lack of driving ability sent him into a power pole, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.
One of the still-energized power lines landed on the officer's patrol car, melting a portion of the light bar.
Milner tried to flee the crash scene on foot, leaving his passengers to fend for themselves in the midst of the electrical explosions.
Fortunately, a Grant County Sheriff's deputy was in the area and drove around the downed lines, through a field and quickly took Milner into custody. Milner also had a realistic-looking pellet gun shoved down his pants as he fled, according to police.
The Moses Lake Police officer remained stuck in his car with the power line across the hood. He gave loudspeaker suggestions to the passengers of the crashed car, who were walking around the downed power lines. The officer stayed in his car until crews arrived and removed the lines. The officer wasn't injured.
Milner was booked into the Grant County Jail on outstanding warrants and will be charged with felony eluding and felony hit-and-run. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the scene of the accident, but the initial estimate on Milner's speed was "way too fast."
The Moses Lake Police Department said that the incident could have easily led to multiple fatalities. If you believe there may be a downed power line near your vehicle, they urge you to stay inside your car and don't run from the cops.
