SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect with felony warrants attempted to escape arrest by cutting a hole in the wall of his hotel room. He was arrested shortly after.
On Sunday Oct. 18, the SPD Anti-Crime team was patrolling near a high crime area when they noticed a vehicle running with the doors left open. After inspecting the scene, they found a man working on the car and identified a hand tattoo that resembled a Volkswagen symbol. This led the officers to identify the individual as Dwayne Davis (39), who had warrants for two active felonies.
After Davis walked into a nearby hotel, the Officers waited for him to come out to turn off the car. Eventually, they reported seeing a female come out of room 205 of the hotel and turn off the car before returning back to the room.
SPD then knocked on the door of the hotel room they believed Davis to be residing in. Davis did not respond and the officers reported hearing banging noises coming from inside the room.
A short time later, Davis was seen running from the hotel room on the opposite side of the hotel. The officers engaged in a foot chase and Davis was taken into custody after the K9 unit was brought in.
After investigating the hotel room, officers found a large butcher-styled knife on the toilet seat and a rectangular hole in the wall where Davis had escaped.
Dwayne was transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for malicious mischief 2nd, obstructing, and resisting arrest.
