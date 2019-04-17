Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lewiston.
According to a release from the City of Lewiston, three Lewiston police officers were involved in the incident and all are without injury.
At this time, there is no immediate threat to the community, but the Lewiston Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from traveling along the 3500 block of 11th Street and the 1300 block of Burrell Avenue. There are active crime scenes in those areas.
The Lewiston Police Department says it will do its best to provide more information as it becomes available.