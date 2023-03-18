ST. REGIS, Mont. – A suspect was killed, another was detained, and a hostage was hospitalized in a shooting at a Conoco rest stop off I-90 in St. Regis on Saturday. Mineral County Sheriff's Office said there's no continued threat to the public.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident started in Osburn, Idaho. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman said Shoshone County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued armed robbery suspects to the state line with Montana.
Thanks to a tip, Mineral County deputies found the car the suspect was driving abandoned at a sewer plant.
Deputies engaged one suspect, who then took a hostage. After a standoff, he shot the hostage before shooting and killing himself, according to Cashman.
The hostage was taken to a hospital in Missoula, and a second suspect was arrested.