PULLMAN, Wash. - According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), the suspect who was involved in a SWAT standoff near WSU is dead after being shot by law enforcement.
PPD say that a 30-year-old male was threatening to kill his roommates. The roommates were evacuated from the apartment and police attempted to speak with the suspect. That's when he barricaded himself inside his apartment.
Pullman Police Crisis Investigators and the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team responded to this situation. The suspect then began firing from his apartment
"After unsuccessful negotiations, his escalating behavior and the continued danger to the public and others, the male was shot by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team," said Pullman police.
The suspect was later found dead when the apartment was cleared.
The Pullman Police Department has requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol to investigate.
Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 6:34 a.m.
Washington State University (WSU) went under a shelter in place early morning on Dec. 15 due to a SWAT standoff near campus.
According to Pullman Police, a man barricaded himself inside an apartment near the south side of the Washington State University campus. Although police did not believe there was a threat to the public, a shelter in place order was put in place so students would stop looking out their windows.
Swat team is actively working on the south side of campus. Shelter in place until further notice.— WSUAlert Pullman (@WSUAlertPullman) December 15, 2022
Non-lethal shots were exchanged between law enforcement and the suspect, that's when police shut down Main Street to Bishop Street closing Zoes, the gas station, and Stellas.
The apartment where the suspect was barricaded soon evacuated after he started a fire in the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus.
Police then shot the suspect causing the standoff to end and the shelter in place to be lifted. We do not know the suspects condition. No one else was injured in the shooting or the fire.
UPDATE: There is no longer an active threat. The SWAT team has handled the situation and have given the all clear. #WSUAlertPullman https://t.co/A0i5TQT9o1 pic.twitter.com/WGKBHoMyh8— WSU Police (@WSUPolice) December 15, 2022
