UPDATE:
A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing deadly poison to the White House is in custody, according to NBC News.
The suspect was detained while trying to enter the United States from Canada.
On Saturday, the FBI said the suspicious letter addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted.
The letter tested positive for ricin.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to the Associated Press, a source said an envelope addressed to the White House contained the poison Ricin.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ricin is a poison that is made from the waste left over from processing castor beans. Castor beans are used to make oil.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ricin can potentially be used as a biological weapon. The poison can be turned into an aerosol or put into food or water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.