ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday.
The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies.
The woman appears to be white with red hair. She was wearing a jacket with the Northern Quest Casino logo and was last seen wearing the jacket and blue pants with her hair in a bun.
KCSO requests anyone who can help identify her to contact Deputy Flory at rflory@kcgov.us and reference case number 23-05581.